Photo by aconant via morgueFile.com

A fireworks display will return to Paddock Lake this year on July 3.

Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc., a community group that raises money to fund the display, made the announcement earlier in June.

The group thanked Festival Foods (owner of Lakeside Foods) for being the largest sponsor this year. The group also thanked the village of Paddock Lake, many of the businesses, and the residents for their support.

The fireworks are expected to start about 9:30 a.m.