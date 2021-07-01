A word from our sponsors: Aquanuts have a full slate of activities on Lake Mary for Fourth of July weekend

Note: This is a paid announcement from Aquanuts Waterski Shows — DH
The Aquanuts are pleased to welcome so many visitors to Twin Lakes this weekend. We have a full weekend of activities on Lake Mary.
- Friday July 2nd – 6pm – Lance Park – Aquanuts Jr. Show team ski show – As the future stars of the Aquanuts, some as young as 6, perform in their first JUNIOR show of the season
- Saturday July 3rd – Libertyfest in Lance Park 4-10pm
- Music, Food, and Beverages (Adult beverages as well)
- Aquanut Ski Show at 7pm – Pre-Show activities include presentation of a color guard and live singing of national anthem by soloist Jeff Ray – Jeff sings at Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks games and other well known events.
- Fireworks at dusk
- Sunday July 4th – 2nd annual Boat Parade on Lake Mary – Boaters or spectators invited
- Gather at 8:15pm on the south end of Lake Mary. Procession to begin around 8:45pm
Decorate your boats in Red, White and Blue lights and flags! Play Patriotic Music. Just get to together to celebrate.
You can donate to support the Aquanuts by texting the words “SKI SHOW” to 44321 . You then get a link to make a donation. Or PayPal donations to Admin@AquanutWaterShows.com