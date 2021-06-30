Lake test results June 30, 2021: Lance Park and Lake Shangri-la-214th Ave. under swim caution

Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes and Lake Shangri-la at 214th Avenue are under swim cautions after testing on Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The Tuesday test results that resulted in the cautions were:

Lance Park – 326 E.coli/100 mL.

Lake Shangri La 214th Ave. – 770 E.coli/100 mL.

Those sites were scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 46 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 10 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 225 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la (214th Ave.) 770 E.coli/100mL; Center Lake 3 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 186 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 9 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 4 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 34 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 6 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 82 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 10 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 10 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 31 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 4 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 79 E.coli/100mL; Musial Beach 4 E.coli/100mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 88 E.coli/100m.

Bristol — Lake George (187th Ave) 17 E.coli/100mL; Lake George (101st St) 16 E.coli/100 mL.