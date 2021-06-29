Units responding to crash along Bristol-Paris border

Jun 29th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:32 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 13900 block of Highway K along the Bristol-Paris border.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved, both in the ditch.

