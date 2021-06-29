Left turn lane returning to Highway 50 at 248th Avenue

It’s going to soon be a little easier to turn left into Paddock Lake from Highway 50 when a left turn lane is slated to return to the intersection with Highway 50.

The left turn lane for eastbound traffic on Highway 50 to access 248th Avenue is expected to return to use Wednesday according to email communications between We Energies, the village and other officials shared with westofthei.com by village staff.

A left turn lane at 243rd Avenue also will be retained for the duration of the project.

A We Energies project to replace a gas main under Highway 50 has caused significant disruptions to traffic flow and access to some streets this summer. The utility is is replacing 8,100 linear feet of gas main between 236th Avenue and 256th Avenue along Highway 50. That work is being done ahead of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation road construction project for Highway 50 in Paddock Lake in 2022.