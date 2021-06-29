A word from our sponsors: 2021 Bristol Woodstock free concerts coming to Bristol Woods Park on Thursdays

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Division of Parks — DH

The Bristol Woodstock concert series is coming to Bristol Woods County park this summer on Thursdays, June 24 through Aug. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.,

Bristol Woodstock is sponsored by Kenosha County Parks, Gruber Law Offices LLC, Aetna Medicare Solutions, and Pringle Nature Center.

Grab lawn chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy the sounds of local artists in the park. Each concert is subject to weather conditions. The event is free to attend and fun for all ages. Featuring a variety of music genres, Bristol Woodstock is sure to get anyone on their feet. Go to https://fb.me/e/1m1Wup2fk for more information.

The remaining lineup is as follows:

July 1 – Spirit Shakers

July 8 – Ben Mulwana

July 15 – Lunde

July 22 – The Blues Disciples

July 29 – Flat Creek HWY

Aug. 5 – Rust Belt