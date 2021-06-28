Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 25, 2021: 15,952 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,952 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s adjusted down 1 from Friday. There have been 313 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 81,895 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,498/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 44.76 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 41.32 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 435 cases (1 case more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 279 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,082 cases

Randall — 240 cases

Twin Lakes — 419 cases (adjusted down 1 from Friday)

Wheatland — 255 cases

Paris — 101 cases

Brighton — 118 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 612,632 positive tests and 2,984,009 negative tests with 7,289 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 61,926 positives as of Monday.