Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 28, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Among the agenda items are:
- Action on the increase in municipal court costs as approved by Municipal Court Judge Terry M. Simmons.
- Constable requesting ordinance amendment to expressly prohibit littering, dumping, using a business place’s
privately contracted dumpsters, etc.
- Purchase approval for maintenance and painting of firehouse doors and replacement of yellow ballyard post.