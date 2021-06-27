Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 28, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Action on the increase in municipal court costs as approved by Municipal Court Judge Terry M. Simmons.

Constable requesting ordinance amendment to expressly prohibit littering, dumping, using a business place’s

privately contracted dumpsters, etc. Purchase approval for maintenance and painting of firehouse doors and replacement of yellow ballyard post.

The full agenda is available here.