Units responding for arcing wire in Silver Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:06 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of arcing wires at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch on Silver Lake.

UPDATE about 10:09 a.m. — Dispatch says a deputy on the scene reports a tree is down over the road and smoking.

UPDATE about 10:16 a.m. — Dispatch reports that deputy says there is a small grass fire on the west side of the road.

UPDATE 10:22 a.m. — Units on the scene request additional response from Salem Lakes of an engine and brush truck.