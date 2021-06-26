Units responding for alarm in Salem

Jun 26th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:53 a.m., Salem Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm at Salem Lakes Village Hall.

UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: Dispatch informs responding units alarm was caused by cleaning crew accidentally pulling alarm.

