Salem Lakes approves purchase of two ambulances

The Salem Lakes Village Board has approved the purchase of two new ambulances for Salem Fire/Rescue.

But time in building out the medical units along with current truck manufacturing delays, could mean it will be a year or maybe longer before the equipment is rolling down local streets.

The two ambulances are being purchased from Foster Coach Sales, Inc. for $452,484. The purchase was approved unanimously by the board (with Trustee Ted Kmiec absent) at the June 14 meeting.

Interim fire Chief James Lejcar said the new ambulances will replace two units that are 14-years old. A typical ambulance life is about 10 years. The department has three ambulances.

Trustee Ron Gandt questioned why the two ambulances were being replaced at the same time instead of staggering them. Recently retired Chief Mike Slover answered that the two ambulances being replaced also were purchased at the same time.

The new ambulances will be 2022 Horton Type I Ambulances on Ford F550 Chassis. The best available estimate is that building out the units will take about 300 days after the chassis are delivered to Foster, Lejcar said. But auto manufacturers recently have been experiencing delays in finishing vehicles due to parts shortages.

The ambulances will be paid for out of accumulated capital improvement funds, pointed out Trustee Dennis Faber, and as result will not have a direct tax impact.

Besides the village of Salem Lakes, Salem Fire/Rescue also serves Paddock Lake and part of Brighton.