Salem Lakes studying feasibility of recreation center

The Salem Lakes Village Board has hired a consultant to conduct a feasibility study of creating a recreation center.

The board, at a June 14 meeting, unanimously approved (Trustee Ted Kmiec was absent) hiring Ballard King & Associates/Kahler Slater to conduct the study for a cost of $47,500.

“The study is to tell us if we can as a village support the need for a recreational facility,” explained village administrator Michael Murdock.

At a committee of the whole meeting earlier in the month, Murdock said the study will assess what facilities already exist in the area and answer “can Salem Lakes support this?”

The village has been considering the idea of a recreation center for a while. In 2018, a committee was formed and screened three consultants for a study. The recent action was in effect a resumption of that process.

At the committee of the whole meeting, some board members expressed reluctance to move forward with the project if the study shows such a facility will not be able to sustain itself.

“”if it’s something we’re going to have to support through village taxes I don’t know if I would be in favor if it,” said Trustee Dan Campion.

Murdock said he is still in the process of determining with the consultant when the study will be completed.