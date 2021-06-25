Randall lifts burning ban

A burning ban has been lifted for Randall, Chief Ken Foszcz, Randall Fire Department, announced Friday via social media.
The ban was lifted due to recent rain, an increase in relative humidity and reduced wind velocity, the announcement said.
