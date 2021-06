Graphic by Agata Urbaniak

Rain dominates the latest, local National Weather Service forecast for at least the next few days, presenting a real change from the last month or so.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday. Then there’s a 50 percent or better chance of rain Thursday, Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and Saturday. Lesser chances of rain linger in the forecast through Tuesday.

High temperatures will be moderate, mostly in the upper 70s and edging into the 80s Friday and Monday.