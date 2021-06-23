Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 23, 2021: 15,932 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,932 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesdy. That’s 8 more than Tuesday. There have been 313 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 81,717 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,487/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 44.44 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 40.15 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 433 cases

Paddock Lake — 279 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,080 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 237 cases

Twin Lakes — 418 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 255 cases

Paris — 101 cases

Brighton — 117 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 612,329 positive tests and 2,978,813 negative tests with 7,261 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 61,895 positives as of Wednesday.