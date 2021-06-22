Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Jun 22nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:56 p..m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 36800 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

