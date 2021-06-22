A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Libertyfest is back on July 3, 2021

/Earlene Frederick photo

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Libertyfest Event is back!

July 3rd will see the post Covid return of Libertyfest. The Libertyfest Parade will step off at 11:00am from St. John’s Church parking lot and travel south on North Lake Ave., turn right on E. Main St. and end at Lance Park.

New this year, by popular request, is an opportunity for kids to be in a bike parade within the Libertyfest parade. They will travel the route from St. John’s to the Chamber Parking Lot where they will exit the parade. They will receive a goodie bag and be able to see part of the parade and try to get some of all that candy that is being tossed from the parade participants. There are lots of new entries this year to bring a new look to the parade.

At 4:00pm, Libertyfest will start again at Lance Park with food, beer tent and DJ Keith to entertain. The Aquanuts will perform at 7pm. After the Aquanut show, DJ Keith will resume entertaining the crowd until the Fireworks at Dusk. Keith will play music created by Melrose Pyrotechnic that is synchronized to the fireworks display.

Come celebrate Independence Day at Libertyfest!

Local citizens are planning a boat parade around the lakes on Sunday July 4th. You don’t want to miss it!