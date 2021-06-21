Agenda: Paris Town Board regular meeting June 22, 2021

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Update on Highway N traffic study and Engine Braking Signage.

Landfill updates.

Presentation and possible acceptance of the audit of the Town’s 2019 financial reports as prepared by Kathy Andreas.

Recommendation to retain an environmental audit/ consultant to review the operational performance of

the landfill. Discussion and possible action of changes to the Town’s burn permit policy.

The full agenda is available here.