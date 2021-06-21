Agenda: Paris Town Board regular meeting June 22, 2021

Jun 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Update on Highway N traffic study and Engine Braking Signage.
  • Landfill updates.
  • Presentation and possible acceptance of the audit of the Town’s 2019 financial reports as prepared by Kathy Andreas.
  • Recommendation to retain an environmental audit/ consultant to review the operational performance of
    the landfill.
  • Discussion and possible action of changes to the Town’s burn permit policy.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives