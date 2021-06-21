Agenda: Paris Town Board regular meeting June 22, 2021

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Town Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Update on Highway N traffic study and Engine Braking Signage.
- Landfill updates.
- Presentation and possible acceptance of the audit of the Town’s 2019 financial reports as prepared by Kathy Andreas.
- Recommendation to retain an environmental audit/ consultant to review the operational performance of
the landfill.
- Discussion and possible action of changes to the Town’s burn permit policy.