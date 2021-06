A new event was held on the shore of Lake Mary, at Lance Park. Rock the Lake was put together through the combined efforts of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, the Aquanuts and Twin Runners Snowmobile Club. The event had two bands and the Aquanuts for entertainment and food and beverages for sale. There were several raffles to raise money for the community organizations, fireworks, and events. The event also raised money for the Twin Lakes Police Department.

