The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at VIllage Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Northern Pipe for sewer main repairs in an amount not to exceed $52,240.00.

Discussion and possible action as to sewer rate increases relating to anticipated Clean Water Fund Loan.

The full agenda is available here.