Postal Retirements

Sue Gerber retires from the Postal Service after 31 years.

She’s holding some of the flowers that people brought in as they wished her well.





In the last week, Silver Lake lost two long-times postal employees. Sue Gerber and Pam Michajlak retired from the Postal Service this month. Pam’s last day was the 12th. Sue’s last day was the 18th.

Pam was the original carrier for Silver Lake when they began home delivery, June 29th, 1996.

A counter of packaged treats, with a note from Sue and Pam, greeted people who came into the Silver Lake post office on Friday.

She followed in the steps of her sister, who also went to work for the Postal Service. Sue had been Postmaster at Silver Lake. She had also worked at the post offices in Wilmot, Salem, Genoa City, and was Postmaster at Camp Lake. Sue says she’ll miss the customers the most.