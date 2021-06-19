2021 Grilled Cheese on Dairy Lane coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Weis-Way Dairy in Paris hosted Grilled Cheese on Dairy Lane Saturday morning, a twist on the traditional June Dairy Breakfast.

Visitors this year were able to drive through Dan and Marie Weis’s dairy farm and see the farm’s buildings, displays of farm equipment, signs with dairy info and trivia, get a bag of goodies, drive through the cow barn for a close-up look and conclude the tour with a grilled cheese, string cheese and milk.

The event was re-formatted early this year when the COVID situation was unknown for June. Members of Kenosha County Dairy Promotion had heard of this type of format being held elsewhere and decided to give it a try.

Here’s a video of the whole tour:

Here are some photos from the event: