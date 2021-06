Hey it finally rained and rained good.

Of course now the natural question is when will it stop?

The rain should end sometime between about 6:30 and 8 a.m., says the National Weather Service.

After that it is still expected to get hot again, with a high of 89 in the latest, local NWS forecast.

There’s a slight chance of some more rain Friday night or early Saturday. There’s a stronger chance of rain late Sunday and Sunday night. High temperatures over the weekend will remain in the mid 80s.