Wilmot UHS presents “Nunsense” June 18 and 19

Wilmot Union High School will present its spring musical “Nunsense” this weekend.
Show times are: Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Get your tickets at the door: $5 adults, $3 students, Wilmot students- free.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Wilmot Union High School will present its spring musical “Nunsense” this weekend.
Show times are: Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Get your tickets at the door: $5 adults, $3 students, Wilmot students- free.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress