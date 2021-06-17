Wilmot UHS presents “Nunsense” June 18 and 19

Jun 17th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Wilmot Union High School will present its spring musical “Nunsense” this weekend.

Show times are: Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Get your tickets at the door: $5 adults, $3 students, Wilmot students- free.

