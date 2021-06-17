Wheatland to add crosswalk in Slades Corners

This graphic showing a crosswalk mock up was pat of Chris Brown’s submission to the town.

The Wheatland Town Board approved creating a pedestrian crosswalk on 60th Street (Old Highway 50) in Slades Corners in answer to a citizen request.

The board, at Monday’s meeting, authorized spending up to $1,500 for striping and signage.

Slades Corner resident and business owner Chris Brown proposed the crosswalk to be located in about the 39600 block of 60th Street.

“Our little town has grown with a younger generation and by that, in the past 3 years, we have seen a sharp increase of children under 15 in the area,” Brown wrote in a proposal to the Town Board. “As of right now, there are about 13 of these children in the area with of course non-residents also visiting and using the streets and sidewalks the speeding has become an issue. Five of the houses have added “Slow Children” signs of different sorts in their yards to help curtail the speeding.”

Supervisor Andrew Lois said “I think it’s a decent idea.”

Besides striping on the road, the board discussed including a removable sign in the center of the road to draw attention to the crosswalk.

The town has a similar sign in Lilly Lake. Supervisor Kelly Wilson said the sign is eye-catching, but has taken a beating.

The vote to approve the crosswalk was unanimous.

A locator map for the proposed crosswalk that was part of Chris Brown’s submission to the town.