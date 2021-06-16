June 16, 2021 lake test results: All beaches test within normal range

All Western Kenosha County lake locations tested this week by the Kenosha County Division of Health on Tuesday showed normal E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Testing results from Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 138 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 11 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 27 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 210 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 12 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake <1 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 35 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 2 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 2 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 1 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 21 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 1 E.coli/100 mL