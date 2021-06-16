Hot weather returns … and rain

After a brief reprieve, hot weather is expected to return to Western Kenosha County Thursday and Friday, along with a strong chance of thunderstorms and accompanying rain Thursday night, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday and Friday should see a return to hot weather with highs in the low 90s.

In between Thursday and Friday, there’s an 80 percent chance of a thunderstorm Thursday night. The forecast calls for nearly an inch of rain.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop a but into the low 80s. Rain may be back on Sunday.