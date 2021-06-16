A word from our sponsors: Wheatland J1 School District seeking bus driver

Jun 16th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Wheatland J1 School District. — DH

School Bus Driver

Wheatland J1 School District is currently looking to fill a part-time Bus Driver position. The qualified candidate will be
responsible for transporting students over scheduled routes and/or to/from special excursions; ensuring vehicle is in safe operating condition; and ensuring safety of students during transport, loading and unloading from buses.

  • Starting rate $20.14 per hour
  • Approx. 15 hours per week
  • Signing bonus and paid training

Click here for more information and how to apply.

