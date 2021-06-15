Weis-Way Dairy to host Grilled Cheese on Dairy Lane June 19

Weis-Way Dairy will host Grilled Cheese on Dairy Lane on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This event is being held this year by Kenosha County Dairy Promotions in lieu of the annual dairy breakfast. It will have a drive-through format. Visitors will be able to see the grounds, farm equipment and drive through the cow barn.

Weis-Way is located at 21000 Highway 142. Those attending are asked to come from the east to enter. (There is a driveway east of the buildings you will use) Vehicles will drive around the perimeter of where the house and the farm buildings are. There will be machinery parked along the route with signs to identify what it is.

Once you get to the barn, you will be able to drive through and see the cows. There will be people in the barn that can answer questions. No revving engines or honking horns, please.

As you exit the barn you will be directed where to go to pick up your grilled cheese sandwiches, milk, string cheese, and Culver’s custard coupons from the Highway 142 location. Along the route you will be given a bag of dairy promotion items and a volunteer will put a post-it note on your windshield indicating the number of people in the vehicle.

Once you have your food, you will be directed down the driveway to exit. Vehicles must exit to the west. Highway 142 is a busy highway and that will make it safer for all.

The food will be available while supplies last. There is no charge. If food runs out before noon, people are still welcome to drive thru.

The new format has created some differences in preparation by the hosts, Dan and Marie Weis and family. They have done a trial run a couple of weeks ago, but ask for your patience if there are glitches.

Dan and Marie Weis purchased the farm from Dan’s parents — Barney and Ema Weis — in 1994. The Weis’s are milking 50 cows and have about 120 total on the farm — cows and breeding stock. The farm also has 73 acres for crop production. The Weis’s son Brett is the fourth generation to work the farm.

The Weis-Way herd has been named among the top 200 in the nation by Holstein World Magazine.

Some of the Weis’s favorite and top cows (from left): Mistletoe and three of her daughters, Mojo, Midori, and Mojito. /Photo by Lea Jordan, Cybil Fisher Photography used under license

