Left turn lane to 243rd Ave. added to Highway 50 traffic plan in Paddock Lake

The fluid traffic plan during utility construction in Paddock Lake has now officially closed the left turn lane from Highway 50 to 248th Avenue and added a left turn lane at 243rd Avenue.

The 243rd Avenue left turn lane was a recent addition after the village requested it. An earlier plan had closed off all northbound roads in the village.

“The Village must insist that the proposed traffic pattern be re-looked at to allow at least one of the three (3) north bound village roads to be accessible to fire and rescue apparatus as well as the public,” village administrator Tim Popanda wrote in an email to We Energies and Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 248th Avenue left turn lane was closed and the 243rd Avenue left turn lane (for eastbound traffic) was open.

We Energies is replacing 8,100 linear feet of gas main between 236th Avenue and 256th Avenue along Highway 50. That work is being done ahead of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation road construction project for Highway 50 in Paddock Lake in 2022.