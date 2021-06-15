Bristol issues burn ban

Bristol has issued a ban on open burning by permit effective until further notice, Bristol Fire and Rescue Chief John Niederer has announced

All open burning through the village permit is suspended.

“Current dry conditions in the area present a high risk of fires to spread out of control,” the announcement of the ban said. “Over the next two weeks, if a substantial rain does not occur a more restrictive burning ban will be considered. In the event substantial rain occurs, the suspension of open burning by permit will be lifted.”