Units responding for fire in Salem Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 26600 block of 75th Street in Salem Lakes for a report of a fire.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a grass fire.

UPDATE 12:06 p.m. — This is being reported as a lawn mower that caught fire that then caught grass on fire.

UPDATE 12:09 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with a grass rig.

UPDATE 12:17 p.m. — Salem Lakes command activates a MABAS box alarm. Among those responding are:

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue with engines.

Bristol with a tender (water tanker).

Newport Fire Protection District with a grass rig.

Bristol, Pleasant Prairie and Kansasville Fire Department with chiefs.

Twin Lakes Fire Department with an engine for change of quarters.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. — Salem Lakes command cancels box alarm. Sufficient resources on scene. Requests change of quarters units continue to respond.