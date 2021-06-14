Salem Lakes issues burn ban

Salem Lakes has issued a burn ban, interim fire Chief James Lejcar announced Monday morning.

The ban takes effect immediately and will continue in effect until further notice.

From the news release announcing the ban:

It is imperative that a burn ban be put into effect to insure the Fire Safety for all

residence within the Village of Salem Lakes. The Burn Ban restricts burning of all outside

fires to include; camp fires, brush removal fires, weed control fires as well as controlled burns

or hot work of any kind. Persons using outside cooking appliances are urged to use extreme

care, and to be in attendance during the cooking process at all times. Be sure that all coals or

other medium is completely extinguished and disposed of appropriately. Do Not put hot coals

in the garbage, but rather allow them to cool naturally or hose them down.