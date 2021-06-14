Randall issues burn ban

Randall has issued a burn ban, fire Chief Ken Foszcz announced Monday morning.

The ban will be in effect immediately for all areas covered by the Randall Fire Department. The ban will remain in effect until U. S. Drought Monitor for southeast Wisconsin reduces from high to a lower risk level.

“The fire danger for this area has been forecasted as high,” Foszcz said in a news release. “With the lack of precipitation, low humidity, combined with high winds a substantial amount of rainfall would be required to decrease the danger of wildfires.”