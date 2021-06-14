Cooler temps for a while

We should see some cooler temperatures for most of this week, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Monday’s high should be just 81 and Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s for highs. Lows will be in the 50s. That’s quite a contrast from the 90ish weather we’ve been having here lately.

Thursday and Friday will be back into the upper 80s for highs, but temps will return to the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

The one weather trend that doesn’t seem likely to change is getting some rain. The Monday and Monday night forecasts include slight chances of rain and a 40-50 percent chance of rain Thursday night and Friday. Otherwise, the forecast is dry.