Chief Slover Retirement ceremony

June 10th, The Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue held a retirement/walkout ceremony for their Chief David “Mike” Slover.

Chief Slover came to Salem from Florida, in 2002, to consolidate the Salem Fire Department, Trevor Fire, Wilmot Fire and Salem Rescue. In 2004 the Town of Salem Fire Department was born, encompassing the different personnel, equipment, and traditions.

The Chief’s family has remained in Florida while he has been up here.

Several presentations were made by has own department and several others.

The Chief greets every member of his department.