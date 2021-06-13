Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting June 14, 2021

Jun 13th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion and possible action on Resolution No. 2021.06-42, a resolution revoking the standards and rules of a
    face covering “mask” at all Village of Salem Lakes facilities, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
  • Presentation of a Salem Lakes proclamation honoring Jack Rowland on his retirement.
  • Approval of a Water Event or Exhibition Permit for the Silver Lake Boat Parade on July 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
  • Discussion and possible action on a payment to KABA, in the amount of $221,340.00, for the square footage and
    relocation reimbursement for the completion of the R+D building, per the Second Amendment to the Developer
    Agreement for the Salem Lakes Business Park.
  • Discussion and possible approval on the Ballard King & Associates/Kahler Slater proposal to conduct a recreation
    center feasibility study, in the amount of $47,500.
  • Discussion and possible action on the Foster Coach Sales, Inc. bid to purchase two (2) ambulances, in the amount of $452,484.00

The full agenda is available here.

