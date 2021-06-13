Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting June 14

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of SDK LLC (Stacey Feeney) of Silver Lake (Applicant) and Leon Jr. and Mary Sienkowski Revocable Trust of Bristol (Owners) for a Conditional Use Permit for an existing Dog Boarding and Training Kennel on tax parcel #37-4-121-013-0300 located in Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 1 North, Range 21 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of HSA Commercial Real Estate (Tim Thompson) of Chicago (Applicant) and Michael Bannon (Agent) for Natalie Waldo & Karen Keisler, Trustees of the Stuart W. Waldo Family Trust of Kenosha (Owners) for the Proposed Zoning Map and Zoning Text Amendment of the Current A-1 (Agricultural Preservation District) into BP (Business Park District) on approximately 85 acres on the West side of Hwy U (136 th Avenue) South of Hwy C.

Discuss and consider recommendation to the Village Board the approval of Ordinance NO. 2019-6, an ordinance adopting revised village of Bristol Berming regulations.

The full agenda is available here.