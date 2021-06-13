Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting June 14

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of SDK LLC (Stacey Feeney) of Silver Lake (Applicant) and Leon Jr. and Mary Sienkowski Revocable Trust of Bristol (Owners) for a Conditional Use Permit for an existing Dog Boarding and Training Kennel on tax parcel #37-4-121-013-0300 located in Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 1 North, Range 21 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of HSA Commercial Real Estate (Tim Thompson) of Chicago (Applicant) and Michael Bannon (Agent) for Natalie Waldo & Karen Keisler, Trustees of the Stuart W. Waldo Family Trust of Kenosha (Owners) for the Proposed Zoning Map and Zoning Text Amendment of the Current A-1 (Agricultural Preservation District) into BP (Business Park District) on approximately 85 acres on the West side of Hwy U (136th Avenue) South of Hwy C.
- Discuss and consider recommendation to the Village Board the approval of Ordinance NO. 2019-6, an ordinance adopting revised village of Bristol Berming regulations.