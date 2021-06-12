Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association 2021 annual meeting June 16

Jun 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The annual meeting of the Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association will be held Wednesday, June 16, at the Paris Town Hall located at 16607 Burlington Road (Highway 142) beginning at 3 p.m.

All interested parties are welcome.

