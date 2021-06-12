A word from our sponsors: Rock the Lake coming to Twin Lakes June 19

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, The Aquanuts and Twin Runners Snowmobile Club — DH
Got the Covid Blues? Time to break out and start the summertime fun! Rock the Lake June 19th at Lance Park is just what you are looking for.
Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, the Aquanuts and Twin Runners Snowmobile Club have joined together to bring you this new event.
Doin’ Sixty, a home town band, will perform Classic Rock from 5:00-7:00pm. Then be prepared to be amazed. See a 28 girl ballet line, pyramids, barefooting, trick skiing, jumps & swivels at the Aquanuts award winning water
ski show at 7:30 pm. This year’s theme is “Ski Jam” a lighthearted parody of “Space Jam.”
Come hungry, as food and beer tent and the concession stand will be serving from 5:00pm until 11:00pm
for your enjoyment.
At 9:00pm the Back Then Band will take the stage with more Classic Rock music until 11:00pm.
During the evening, there will be 50/50 raffles and each organization will have raffles. Please support your local organizations by purchasing tickets for the Chamber fireworks, the Aquanuts and the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club’s causes.
Donations also will be collected to raise funds for equipment for the Twin Lakes Police Department