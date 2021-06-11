Virtual public involvement meeting for Highway N bridge over Center Creek in Paris set for June 14

/Kenosha County map

The upcoming replacement of a bridge on Highway N over Center Creek in the Town of Paris will be the subject of a virtual public involvement meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.

Work on this project is scheduled to begin later that week. The work zone is on Highway N (38th Street), just west of Highway MB (152nd Avenue). The road will be closed to through traffic in this spot for several weeks while the work occurs.

The virtual public involvement meeting on June 14 will include a brief presentation by project staff, at 4:30 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

Members of the public may join the meeting by visiting www.kenoshacounty.org/504/Highways.

The presentation will only be available to download once the meeting has began by visiting: http://bit.ly/CTHN_Presentation.

Questions can be asked prior to or during the meeting, to be answered immediately following the presentation. Questions sent after the conclusion of the meeting will be responded to via email. Questions can be submitted by visiting: http://bit.ly/CTHN_Comments..