A word from our sponsors: Con of the Lakes back in person for 2021 on July 17

Note: This is a paid announcement from Con of the Lakes — DH

The 2021 Con of the Lakes charity gaming convention is back in person!

This year Con of the Lakes is raising funds for the Community Library to help support programs for kids and families in the Western Kenosha County area.

There will be tabletop games, role playing games, miniatures and more for people of all ages.

The event will take place July 17th 2021 at the Twin Lakes American Legion Post #544 at 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Time will be from 9 am to 10 pm. There will be food, games, and a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. You can find out more information at the Con of the Lakes Facebook page fb.me/conofthelakes or conofthelakes.com.

Donations for the silent auction are appreciated also.