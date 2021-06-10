Units responding for possible fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:30 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units, Paris Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 8400 block of 200th Avenue (Highway 45) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: A burning smell being reported. Building being evacuated.

UPDATE 7:33 p.m. — Bristol unit on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior. Evacuation under way. Deputies requested for traffic control.

UPDATE 7:36 p.m. — Bristol command says incident needs only Bristol response. All others released to return to quarters.

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. — No problem found. Bristol units clearing the scene.