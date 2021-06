/We Engeries graphic

We Energies is implementing a change next week to the flow of traffic through the ongoing utility work under Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.

The utility company has informed village officials the current left turn lane for eastbound traffic on Highway 50 at 248th Avenue will be removed on Tuesday to allow for construction crews to install a new gas main.

We Energies is aiming to have the pavement restored in that area and the left turn lane back in place by Friday, June 25.