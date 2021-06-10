June 10, 2021 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake at caution

DeWitt Park Beach is at caution after testing by the Kenosha County Division of Health on Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result that prompted the caution for DeWitt Park Beach was 548 E.coli/100 mL. That site was scheduled to be re-sampled Thursday

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 22 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 548 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 11 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la (214th Ave.) 14 E.coli/100mL; Center Lake 68 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 15 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 10 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 5 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 21 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 6 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 11 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 10 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 26 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 10 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 4 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 79 E.coli/100mL; Musial Beach 4 E.coli/100mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 88 E.coli/100m.

Bristol — Lake George (187th) 17 E.coli/100mL;