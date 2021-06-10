Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society open house is June 13

Jun 10th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society will host a Davidson Hall Open House on Sunday, June 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Davidson Hall is located at 8323 198th Ave. Bristol.

Admission is free. Come and check out the exhibits and artifacts.

