Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:26 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 22400 block of 88th Street in Salem.

Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. — Dispatch relays to responding units that alarm company reports this as a false alarm due to battery change. One unit to continue to scene to touch base.