Units responding to crash in Silver Lake

Jun 8th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways B and F in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This crash involves two vehicles, one of which is a motorcycle.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Silver Lake.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives