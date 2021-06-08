Units responding to crash in Silver Lake

At about 6:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways B and F in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: This crash involves two vehicles, one of which is a motorcycle.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways B and F in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: This crash involves two vehicles, one of which is a motorcycle.
Posted in: Police/fire, Silver Lake.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress