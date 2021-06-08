Human remains discovered in Brighton house fire

The remains of a deceased person were found in a house that burned in Brighton Monday.

From a sheriff’s department news release:

On Monday, June 7, 2021, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Deputies along with the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a home in the 21700 block of Burlington Road for a structure fire. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the home was fully engulfed by the fire. The remains of a deceased individual were located by fire personnel during the investigation. The identity of the involved is being withheld pending proper notification of the family. Fire personnel from the Union Grove Yorkville Fire Department and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and assisted Kansasville Fire and Rescue. The fire caused substantial damage to the home. An estimate of the damage is not currently available. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding this case at 262-605-5102