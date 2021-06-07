Wilmot Union High School Board lifts mask mandate

The Wilmot Union High School District Board lifted its face coverings mandate at a meeting Monday.

“We will continue to recommend face coverings, especially for those that are not vaccinated but will no longer be requiring them,” said Amber Torres, district leader, said in an email distributed Monday.

The board action was unanimous.

Tuesday will be the last day of semester exams and the last day of the semester, according to the district’s published academic year calendar. Summer school begins next week.

There is one school-related place where masks will still be required — school buses.

“As a reminder, there is still a federal order in place requiring face coverings on all public transportation, which includes our school buses.,” Torres said.